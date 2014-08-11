Jaipur, August 11 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-57,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar
and Bharatpur, rapeseed went down on sluggish demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,605-3,615 3,615-3,620
Bharatpur NA 3,500-3,505 3,510-3,515
Kota (2013-14) 3,000-5,000 3,360-3,365 3,370-3,375
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,690-3,695 3,700-3,705
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,640-3,690 3,650-3,700
Bharatpur 3,645-3,695 3,655-3,705
Kherli 3,645-3,695 3,605-3,705
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 4,900-5,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 14,300-14,350
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted