Jaipur, August 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Tuesday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 45,000-55,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar and
Bharatpur, rapeseed went down on slack demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on improved local demand
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,575-3,580 3,605-3,610
Bharatpur NA NA 3,500-3,505
Kota (2013-14) 3,000-5,000 3,310-3,315 3,330-3,340
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,670-3,675 3,680-3,690
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,620-3,670 3,630-3,680
Bharatpur NA 3,640-3,690
Kherli 3,625-3,675 3,640-3,690
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,100-5,400 5,000-5,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,800-14,850 14,600-14,650
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted