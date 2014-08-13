Jaipur, August 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to easy trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 45,000-55,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices maintained its last close in dull trading. In
Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar, rapeseed moved down on
subdued demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on higher local demand
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,570-3,575 3,580-3,590
Bharatpur NA 3,500-3,510 NA
Kota (2013-14) 2,000-3,000 3,300-3,305 3,310-3,315
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,670-3,675 3,670-3,675
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,615-3,665 3,620-3,670
Bharatpur 3,620-3,670 NA
Kherli 3,620-3,670 3,625-3,675
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,300-15,350 14,800-14,850
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted