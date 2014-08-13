Jaipur, August 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 45,000-55,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices maintained its last close in dull trading. In Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar, rapeseed moved down on subdued demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on higher local demand RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,570-3,575 3,580-3,590 Bharatpur NA 3,500-3,510 NA Kota (2013-14) 2,000-3,000 3,300-3,305 3,310-3,315 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,670-3,675 3,670-3,675 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,615-3,665 3,620-3,670 Bharatpur 3,620-3,670 NA Kherli 3,620-3,670 3,625-3,675 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,300-15,350 14,800-14,850 NA--not available NQ--not quoted