Jaipur, August 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 52,000-62,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar, rapeseed went up on improved demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on sluggish local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,550-3,550 3,520-3,530 Bharatpur NA 3,445-3,450 3,425-3,435 Kota (2013-14) 2,000-3,000 3,160-3,170 3,130-3,140 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,625-3,630 3,600-3,605 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,570-3,620 3,550-3,600 Bharatpur 3,575-3,625 3,555-3,605 Kherli 3,575-3,625 3,555-3,605 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,700-6,100 6,000-6,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 17,000-17,050 17,800-17,850 NA--not available NQ--not quoted