Jaipur, Oct 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined moderately on profit taking. In
Alwar and Bharatpur rapeseed moved down on subdued demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,620-3,625 3,625-3,630
Bharatpur NA 3,510-3,515 3,520-3,525
Kota (2013-14) 2,000-3,500 3,260-3,270 3,275-3,280
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,715-3,720 3,720-3,725
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,660-3,710 3.665-3,715
Bharatpur 3,665-3,715 3,670-3,720
Kherli 3,665-3,715 3,670-3,720
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,150-5,400 5,200-5,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,400-15,450 15,600-15,650
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted