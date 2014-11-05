Jaipur, Nov 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on poor demand from oil mills. In
Alwar and Bharatpur rapeseed moved down on sluggish demand from upcountry
centers.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on subdued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,650-3,655 3,660-3,665
Bharatpur NA 3,540-3,545 3,550-3,555
Kota (2013-14) NA 3,200-3,210 3,225-3,230
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,710-3,715 3,715-3,720
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,655-3,705 3.665-3,715
Bharatpur 3,660-3,710 3,670-3,720
Kherli 3,660-3,710 3,670-3,720
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-4,950 4,800-5,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,000-14,050 14,800-14,850
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted