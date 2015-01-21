Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, Jan 21 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to moderately easy trend,
traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
57,000-65,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices remained static in thin trading. In Kota prices
eased moderately on profit taking. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved
down on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,910-3,915 3,915-3,920
Bharatpur NA 3,870-3,875 3,875-3,880
Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,700 3,720-3,725 3,725-3,730
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,050-4,055 4,050-4,055
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,000-4,050 4,005-4,055
Bharatpur 4,010-4,060 4,015-4,065
Kherli 4,010-4,060 4,015-4,065
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,325-4,400 NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted