Jaipur, Jan 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to declining trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 52,000-58,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices hovered around its previous level in listless trading. In Kota prices declined on profit booking. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went down on subdued upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,920-3,925 3,930-3,935 Bharatpur NA 3,860-3,865 3,870-3,875 Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,700 3,700-3,705 3,710-3,715 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,050-4,055 4,050-4,055 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,000-4,050 4,010-4,060 Bharatpur 4,010-4,060 4,020-4,070 Kherli 4,010-4,060 4,020-4,070 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,350-4,400 NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 11,000-11,100 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted