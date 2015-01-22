Jaipur, Jan 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to declining trend,
traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
52,000-58,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices hovered around its previous level in listless
trading. In Kota prices declined on profit booking. In Alwar, Bharatpur and
Kherli prices went down on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,920-3,925 3,930-3,935
Bharatpur NA 3,860-3,865 3,870-3,875
Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,700 3,700-3,705 3,710-3,715
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,050-4,055 4,050-4,055
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,000-4,050 4,010-4,060
Bharatpur 4,010-4,060 4,020-4,070
Kherli 4,010-4,060 4,020-4,070
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,350-4,400 NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 11,000-11,100 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted