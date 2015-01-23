Jaipur, Jan 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-57,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,910-3,915 3,920-3,925 Bharatpur NA 3,800-3,805 3,820-3,825 Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,700 3,710-3,715 3,720-3,725 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,040-4,045 4,050-4,055 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,980-4,030 4,000-4,050 Bharatpur 3,990-4,040 4,010-4,060 Kherli 3,990-4,040 4,010-4,060 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,350-4,440 4,350-4,450 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 11,000-11,100 11,000-11,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted