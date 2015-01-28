Jaipur, Jan 28 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-57,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices hovered around its previous level in thin trading. However, in Kota prices gained moderately on stockists' buying. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,920-3,925 3,910-3,915 Bharatpur NA 3,810-3,815 3,800-3,805 Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,700 3,650-3,655 3,640-3,645 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,980-3,985 3,980-3,985 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,920-3,970 3,910-3,960 Bharatpur 3,930-3,980 3,920-3,970 Kherli 3,930-3,980 3,920-3,970 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 10,400-10,450 10,400-10,450 NA--not available NQ--not quoted