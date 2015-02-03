Jaipur, Feb 3 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to moderately easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices remained static in thin trading. While in Kota prices eased moderately on profit booking. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on subdued upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous levels in dull trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,840-3,850 3,850-3,860 Bharatpur NA 3,750-3,755 3,755-3,760 Kota (2013-14) 800-1,400 3,620-3,625 3,625-3,630 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,930-3,935 3,930-3,935 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,875-3,925 3,880-3,930 Bharatpur 3,880-3,930 3,885-3,935 Kherli 3,880-3,930 3,885-3,935 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 10,400-10,450 10,400-10,450 NA--not available NQ--not quoted