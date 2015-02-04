Jaipur, Feb 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 40,000-50,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased moderately on slack demand from
oil mills. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on slack upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum remained static in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,840-3,845 3,845-3,850
Bharatpur NA 3,750-3,755 3,760-3,765
Kota (2013-14) 800-1,400 3,620-3,625 3,630-3,635
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,925-3,930 3,930-3,935
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,870-3,920 3,875-3,925
Bharatpur 3,875-3,925 3,880-3,930
Kherli 3,875-3,925 3,880-3,930
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 10,500-10,550 10,500-10,550
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted