Jaipur, Feb 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased moderately on slack demand from oil mills. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum remained static in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,840-3,845 3,845-3,850 Bharatpur NA 3,750-3,755 3,760-3,765 Kota (2013-14) 800-1,400 3,620-3,625 3,630-3,635 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,925-3,930 3,930-3,935 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,870-3,920 3,875-3,925 Bharatpur 3,875-3,925 3,880-3,930 Kherli 3,875-3,925 3,880-3,930 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 10,500-10,550 10,500-10,550 NA--not available NQ--not quoted