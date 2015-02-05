Jaipur, Feb 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 40,000-50,000 bags of 85
kg each.
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined stockists' selling. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on sluggish upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went down on poor local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,780-3,785 3,790-3,800
Bharatpur NA 3,700-3,705 3,720-3,725
Kota (2013-14) 800-1,400 3,560-3,565 3,610-3,615
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,880-3,885 3,925-3,930
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,820-3,870 3,875-3,925
Bharatpur 3,830-3,880 3,880-3,930
Kherli 3,830-3,880 3,880-3,930
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,000-4,100 4,250-4,350
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 9,950-9,960 10,500-10,550
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted