Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, Feb 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 82,000-92,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on higher arrivals. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on subdued demand from edible oil mills.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,680-3,690 3,710-3,720
Bharatpur NA 3,620-3,630 3,640-3,650
Kota (2014-15) 14,000-16,000 3,420-3,430 3,420-3,430
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,780-3,790 3,820-3,830
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,720-3,770 3,770-3,820
Bharatpur 3,730-3,780 3,780-3,830
Kherli 3,730-3,780 3,780-3,830
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,650-3,750 3,750-3,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 8,700-8,750 8,900-8,950
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted