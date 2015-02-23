Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, Feb 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 82,000-92,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on higher arrivals. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on subdued demand from edible oil mills. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,680-3,690 3,710-3,720 Bharatpur NA 3,620-3,630 3,640-3,650 Kota (2014-15) 14,000-16,000 3,420-3,430 3,420-3,430 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,780-3,790 3,820-3,830 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,720-3,770 3,770-3,820 Bharatpur 3,730-3,780 3,780-3,830 Kherli 3,730-3,780 3,780-3,830 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,650-3,750 3,750-3,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 8,700-8,750 8,900-8,950 NA--not available NQ--not quoted