Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, Feb 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
115,000-122,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices went up on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,660-3,650 3,640-3,650
Bharatpur NA 3,600-3,605 3,575-3,580
Kota (2014-15) 9,000-14,000 3,350-3,360 3,330-3,340
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,750-3,755 3,725-3,730
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,690-3,740 3,670-3,720
Bharatpur 3,700-3,750 3,680-3,730
Kherli 3,700-3,750 3,680-3,730
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 8,200-8,250 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted