Jaipur, March 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders said
Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 70,000-85,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices maintained its last close in thin trading. While
in Kota, Alwar, Bharapur and Kherli prices moved up on lower arrivals.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,670-3,675 3,650-3,660
Bharatpur NA 3,620-3,625 3,610-3,615
Kota (2014-15) 9,000-14,000 3,370-3,380 3,360-3,370
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,750-3,755 3,750-3,755
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,700-3,750 3,690-3,740
Bharatpur 3,710-3,760 3,700-3,750
Kherli 3,710-3,760 3,700-3,750
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 3,650-3,750
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 8,500-8,550
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted