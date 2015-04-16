Jaipur, April 16 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
260,000-280,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from
edible oil mills. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on higher
demand from upcountry centres.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,860-3,865 3,830-3,840
Bharatpur NA 3,750-3,755 3,710-3,720
Kota (2014-15) 8,000-12,000 3,530-3,535 3,510-3,520
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,960-3,965 3,930-3,935
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,900-3,950 3,870-3,920
Bharatpur 3,910-3,960 3,880-3,930
Kherli 3,910-3,960 3,880-3,930
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,550 NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 10,700-10,800 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted