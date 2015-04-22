Jaipur, April 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 240,000-270,000 bags of
85 kg each.
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on sluggish demand from upcountry
centres.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,680-3,690 3,770-3,780
Bharatpur NA 3,680-3,685 3,690-3,700
Kota (2014-15) 8,000-12,000 3,500-3,505 3,520-3,530
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,960-3,865 3,900-3,905
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,840-3,890 3,840-3,890
Bharatpur 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Kherli 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,450-4,700 4,200-4,450
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 10,900-10,950 10,500-10,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted