Jaipur, April 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 270,000-290,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists buying. In
Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on improved demand from upcountry
centres.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,810-3,815 3,780-3,790
Bharatpur NA 3,740-3,745 3,710-3,720
Kota (2014-15) 8,000-12,000 3,530-3,535 3,520-3,530
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,900-3,905 3,860-3,865
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,850-3,900 3,840-3,890
Bharatpur 3,855-3,905 3,850-3,900
Kherli 3,855-3,905 3,850-3,900
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 4,450-4,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 10,900-10,950
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted