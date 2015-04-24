Jaipur, April 24 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 250,000-280,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from edible oil mills. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on higher demand from upcountry centres. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,825-3,830 3,810-3,815 Bharatpur NA 3,740-3,745 3,720-3,730 Kota (2014-15) 8,000-12,000 3,550-3,555 3,530-3,535 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,915-3,920 3,900-3,905 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,860-3,910 3,850-3,900 Bharatpur 3,865-3,915 3,855-3,905 Kherli 3,865-3,915 3,855-3,905 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,900-5,050 NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,400-12,450 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted