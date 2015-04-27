Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, April 27 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 260,000-290,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. In
Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on improved demand from upcountry
centres.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,900-3,910 3,850-3,860
Bharatpur NA 3,780-3,785 3,750-3,760
Kota (2014-15) 10,000-14,000 3,680-3,685 3,610-3,620
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,025-4,030 3,960-3,970
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,970-4,020 3,910-3,960
Bharatpur 3,980-4,030 3,920-3,970
Kherli 3,980-4,030 3,920-3,970
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted