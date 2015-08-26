Jaipur, August 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to upward trend, traders said wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 27,000-36,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices maintained its last close in thin trading. While in Kota, Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices gained on improved demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,550-4,560 4,530-4,540 Bharatpur NA 4,375-4,380 4,350-4,355 Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,160-4,170 4,150-4,155 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,650-4,655 4,650-4,655 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,590-4,640 4,580-4,630 Bharatpur 4,600-4,650 4,590-4,640 Kherli 4,600-4,650 4,590-4,640 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100 Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted