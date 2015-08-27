Jaipur, August 27 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 27,000-36,000 bags of 85 kg each.

* * *

RAPESEED: In Jaipur, Kota and Alwar prices hovered around their previous levels in listless trading. While in Bharatpur and Kherli prices gained on higher local demand.

OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.

RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:

Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price

Alwar NA 4,550-4,560 4,550-4,560

Bharatpur NA 4,400-4,405 4,375-4,380

Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,160-4,170 4,160-4,170

RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:

Mills at Today's prices Previous prices

Jaipur 4,650-4,655 4,650-4,655

RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:

Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices

Alwar 4,590-4,640 4,590-4,640

Bharatpur 4,605-4,655 4,605-4,655

Kherli 4,605-4,655 4,605-4,655

BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:

Brand Today's prices Previous prices

Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110

Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100

Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405

Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600

Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA

MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:

Today's prices Previous prices

PLANT DELIVERY

Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA

Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA NA--not available

NQ--not quoted