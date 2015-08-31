Jaipur, August 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to moderately firm trend,
traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota rapeseed prices maintained their last close in
thin trading. While in Alwar and Kherli prices went up moderately on higher
local demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,475-4,480 4,450-4,460
Bharatpur NA MARKET CLOSED 4,400-4,405
Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,170-4,180 4,170-4,180
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,650-4,660 4,650-4,660
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,610-4,660 4,595-4,645
Bharatpur MARKET CLOSED 4,610-4,660
Kherli 4,610-4,660 4,600-4,650
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100
Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted