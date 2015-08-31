Jaipur, August 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to moderately firm trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.

RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota rapeseed prices maintained their last close in thin trading. While in Alwar and Kherli prices went up moderately on higher local demand.

OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.

RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:

Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price

Alwar NA 4,475-4,480 4,450-4,460

Bharatpur NA MARKET CLOSED 4,400-4,405

Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,170-4,180 4,170-4,180

RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:

Mills at Today's prices Previous prices

Jaipur 4,650-4,660 4,650-4,660

RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:

Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices

Alwar 4,610-4,660 4,595-4,645

Bharatpur MARKET CLOSED 4,610-4,660

Kherli 4,610-4,660 4,600-4,650

BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:

Brand Today's prices Previous prices

Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110

Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100

Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405

Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600

Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA

MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:

Today's prices Previous prices

PLANT DELIVERY

Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA

Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA NA--not available

NQ--not quoted