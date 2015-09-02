Jaipur, September 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 32,000-42,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota rapeseed prices spurted on stockists' buying.
In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on improved demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,530-4,535 4,510-4,520
Bharatpur NA 4,400-4,405 4,380-4,385
Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,210-4,215 4,190-4,200
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,720-4,725 4,700-4,710
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,660-4,710 4,645-4,695
Bharatpur 4,670-4,720 4,650-4,700
Kherli 4,670-4,720 4,650-4,700
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100
Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted