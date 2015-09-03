Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
FRANKFURT China is welcome to invest in German financial firms, Germany's top market watchdog said after Chinese conglomerate HNA Group raised its stake in Deutsche Bank .
Jaipur, September 3 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota rapeseed prices gained moderately on improved local demand. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went up on higher demand from oil mills.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,630-4,635 4,610-4,620
Bharatpur NA 4,440-4,445 4,410-4,420
Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,220-4,225 4,210-4,215
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,725-4,730 4,715-4,720
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,670-4,720 4,660-4,710
Bharatpur 4,675-4,725 4,670-4,720
Kherli 4,675-4,725 4,670-4,720
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100
Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA NA--not available
NQ--not quoted
