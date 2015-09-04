Jaipur, September 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.

* * *

RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices remained static in thin trading. While in Kota, Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on subdued demand from upcountry markets.

OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.

RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:

Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price

Alwar NA 4,600-4,605 4,620-4,625

Bharatpur NA 4,450-4,455 4,460-4,470

Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,200-4,205 4,215-4,220

RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:

Mills at Today's prices Previous prices

Jaipur 4,725-4,730 4,725-4,730

RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:

Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices

Alwar 4,670-4,720 4,675-4,725

Bharatpur 4,675-4,725 4,680-4,730

Kherli 4,675-4,725 4,680-4,730

BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:

Brand Today's prices Previous prices

Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110

Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100

Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405

Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600

Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA

MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:

Today's prices Previous prices

PLANT DELIVERY

Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA

Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA NA--not available

NQ--not quoted