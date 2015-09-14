Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, September 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders
said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
40,000-52,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Kota,
Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved down on slack demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,656-4,665 4,670-4,675
Bharatpur NA 4,550-4,555 4,560-4,570
Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,220-4,225 4,240-4,245
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,730-4,735 4,750-4,755
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,670-4,720 4,700-4,750
Bharatpur 4,680-4,730 4,705-4,755
Kherli 4,680-4,730 4,705-4,755
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100
Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 4,050,4,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 9,100-9,150
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted