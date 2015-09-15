Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, September 15 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders
said Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
38,000-48,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Kota,
Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went up on higher demand from edible oil
manufacturers.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and
arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,660-4,665 4,640-4,650
Bharatpur NA 4,540-4,545 4,525-4,530
Kota (2014-15) 800-1,500 4,250-4,255 4,230-4,235
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,740-4,745 4,725-4,730
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,680-4,730 4,670-4,720
Bharatpur 4,690-4,740 4,675-4,725
Kherli 4,690-4,740 4,675-4,725
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,100 1,100
Tagore mustard oil 1,405 1,405
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,600 1,600
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted