Aug 23 Jakks Pacific Inc said private
equity firm Oaktree Capital Management LP sent it a
revised draft of a proposed confidentiality and standstill
merger agreement on August 13.
Jakks said it was also notified that Oaktree sold its entire
stake in the toy company, but that the firm was making a final
attempt to resolve the impasse in negotiations.
Oaktree held about 6 percent of Jakks as of May 15.
The PE firm ended talks over the standstill agreement in
June after the two parties failed to agree on terms, the latest
obstacle in Oaktree's pursuit of the company.