Dec 16 Toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc slashed its full-year outlook saying sales have been disappointing so far in the key holiday selling season.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of 37-40 cents a share, on sales of $660 million. It had earlier forecast a profit of $1.32-$1.35 a share on sales of $770-$775 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.34 a share on sales of $768.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company -- which makes toys under brands like Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs -- were halted pending the announcement. They closed at $17.35 on Friday on Nasdaq.