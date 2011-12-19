By Chris Jonathan Peters

Dec 19 Shares of Jakks Pacific Inc , which recently snubbed a buyout offer from a private equity fund, slumped 22 percent to their lowest levels in over 16 months, after the toymaker slashed its full-year outlook late on Friday.

In October, Jakks -- which makes toys under brands such as Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs -- turned down a $670 million offer from Oaktree Capital Management, calling the bid "inadequate."

BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson expects Oaktree to return, but with a smaller offer than its earlier $20-per-share bid.

"With this latest announcement, we believe Oaktree's case just got stronger. Meanwhile, given the change in outlook, we also believe the value of the company has dropped significantly," Johnson wrote in a note to clients.

Jakks' shares were down as much as 20 percent at $13.94 Monday on Nasdaq. The stock had touched a day's low of $13.45, which was nearly 33 percent below Oaktree's offer.

On Friday, Jakks forecast full-year adjusted earnings of 37-40 cents a share, on sales of $660 million, well below its earlier forecast of $1.32-$1.35 a share on sales of $770-$775 million.

Johnson told Reuters that the company's problems have nothing to do with the sector, rather its products have failed to click with the holiday shoppers so far this season.

Its new products, including the I Am TPain Microphone, BIG Hands and the Max Force line of toy blasters, were unsuccessful in the market, Johnson said.

The analyst expects rivals Mattel Inc, Leapfrog and Mega Brands Inc to perform well.

But Johnson said larger rival Hasbro Inc, which reported weak third-quarter results in October, is one of the companies that might struggle as it had products in similar categories as Jakks.