* Q2 EPS $0.01 vs est $0.11
* Q2 sales rise 10 pct to $145.4 mln; est $137.1 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.04-$1.08 vs est $1.07
* Sees FY12 sales $720 mln-$728 mln vs est $ $733.9 mln
July 17 Jakks Pacific Inc's
second-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates due to
higher costs, and the toy company forecast full-year results
largely below analysts' expectations.
For the full-year, the company expects to earn $1.04 to
$1.08 per share on revenue of $720 million to $728 million,
excluding one-off items.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.07 per
share on revenue of $733.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Jakks reported quarterly earnings of $214,000, or 1 cent per
share, compared with $4.2 million, or 16 cents per share, last
year.
The company, which makes products under brands such as
Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, said sales rose 10 percent
to $145.4 million.
Analysts expected a profit of 11 cents per share on revenue
of $137.1 million.
Cost of sales rose 13 percent to $98.5 million.
Gross margin fell 2 percentage points to 32.2 percent.
Shares of the company closed at $15.81 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)