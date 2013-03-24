TOKYO, March 24 Japan Airlines Co may
buy about 20 A350 jets from Airbus for around 400
billion yen ($4.23 billion), the Nikkei daily reported on
Sunday, a move that would reduce its reliance on Boeing.
The Japanese carrier is considering using A350-1000 jets on
flights to Europe and the United States to replace its Boeing
777 jets, and is set to make a final decision on the purchase by
around June, the newspaper said, without citing sources.
Japan Airlines and Airbus could not be immediately reached
for comment.
The deal for the 350-seater planes would be the first with
the European aircraft maker and includes a simulation facility
for pilot training.
Japan Airlines is set to retire its lone McDonnell Douglas
MD-90 jet after a final flight on March 30, leaving it with a
fleet of more than 100 aircraft, all manufactured by Boeing, the
report said.
The carrier's seven Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets have been
grounded since mid-January after problems with its lithium-ion
battery.