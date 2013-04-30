* ANA says lost revenue at $127 million
* ANA costs may push airline to quarterly loss
* JAL says grounding may trim $40 mln in op profit
* Both airlines likely to seek compensation from Boeing
* Compensation talks likely after commercial flights restart
TOKYO, April 30 ANA Holdings and Japan
Airlines Co Ltd, which together operate nearly half the
world's fleet of Boeing Co Dreamliners, estimate the
jet's three-month grounding will shave a combined $110 million
of operating profit, an expense they may ask the American
aircraft maker to shoulder.
ANA, which owns 17 Dreamliners, estimates the revenue loss
from mid-January up to the end of May from being unable to sell
flights on its new jets at 12.5 billion yen ($127.36 million),
with the subsequent operating profit loss at around half that
level or around 6.5 billion yen.
The 787 squeeze on its earnings may have been enough to push
the Dreamliner launch customer into a 3.6 billion yen loss in
the three months ended March 31, Kiyoshi Tonomoto, a vice
president at the airline, said at a briefing in Tokyo.
JAL, with seven Dreamliners, said the loss of 787 flights to
the end of May plus the cancellation of charters this business
year may add up to a dip in operating profit of 4 billion yen.
Both carriers reported their annual results on Tuesday with
ANA saying operating profit in the year that ended March 31 rose
7 percent to 103.8 billion yen, while JAL posted a 4.7 percent
dip in operating profit to 195 billion yen.
The latest estimates from the two Japanese carriers provide
the best indication yet of how big a compensation bill Boeing
may face once all 50 Dreamliners are back in the air. ANA will
seek a cash payment from Boeing, a source familiar with the
airline's intentions told Reuters in March.
ANA on Sunday took its first Dreamliner back into the air
more than three months after batteries on two of them overheated
in mid-January, one on an ANA plane in Japan and another on a
JAL jet parked at Boston's Logan airport. A day earlier
Ethiopian Airlines became the world's first carrier to
resume flying Dreamliner passenger jets after regulators gave
the go-ahead for flights to restart.
ANA and JAL say they will begin compensation talks with
Boeing once commercial flights are restarted.
With hundreds of test flights planned in May to test new
reinforced battery systems installed on their Dreamliners,
revenue generating operations are unlikely to begin until June
at the earliest.
United Airlines, the only U.S. carrier with the jet,
said it will begin commercial flights on May 31. Eight airlines
currently own Dreamliners and in addition to United, ANA and JAL
include Air India Ltd, LATAM Airlines Group,
Qatar Airways and LOT Polish Airlines.
In addition to the battery fix approved by the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States, Japan's
Civil Aviation Bureau has requested JAL and ANA to monitor
battery current while the jet is in the air and regularly
inspect used batteries.
The revamped battery is less prone to heat build-up, has a
redesigned charger and is encased in stainless-steel box capable
of withstanding an explosion. The new system also includes a
metal exhaust tube to vent any gases outside the jet if it
overheats.
The halt to Dreamliner flights, the first fleet grounding
since regulators parked the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 jet in 1979
after a crash in Chicago killed 273 people, has cost Boeing an
estimated $600 million and forced it to halt deliveries.
The U.S. aircraft maker on Saturday said it is, nonetheless,
still on course to raise production to seven a month of the
250-seat aircraft by mid-year and to crank it up to 10 787s a
month by the end of the year.
The carbon-composite Dreamliner cost an estimated $20
billion to develop and represents a leap forward in design,
offering a 20 percent reduction in fuel burn and added cabin
comforts such as higher humidity, larger windows and modern
styling.
Boeing on April 24 said net income in the first quarter of
the year jumped almost 20 percent despite the 787
troubles.