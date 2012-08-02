* JAL no longer looking to secure stable shareholders pre
IPO
* JAL's Inamori cites industry rules against pre IPO
solicitation
* JAL books big jump in Q1 profit on sales jump, cost cuts
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan Airlines has given up on the
idea of securing stable shareholders to hold at least 10 percent
of its stock ahead of its listing because such a move would
breach industry rules, Chairman Emeritus Kazuo Inamori said.
The airline has been sounding out trading houses and other
business partners as potential investors ahead of its roughly $8
billion initial public offering slated for next month, sources
with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.
But Inamori, who oversaw JAL's restructuring following its
bankruptcy in early 2010, said he has been told that soliciting
specific investors before the listing would run afoul of
brokerage industry rules.
Japan Airlines is owned 96.5 percent by a state-backed fund
called the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan
(ETIC). Kyocera Corp, a electronics components company
founded by Inamori, also owns a small stake.
From his experience of managing Kyocera and another listed
company, Inamori said he learned the merits of securing
long-term shareholders and had hoped Japan Airlines would be
able to find a group to hold at least 10 percent of the firm.
"But I have heard from securities companies and the ETIC
that it is now difficult to find stable shareholders before
going public," Inamori told a briefing on Thursday.
"I would like for companies that are favourable to JAL to
buy our stock from the market after our listing and to play the
role of stable shareholders."
Inamori's comments represent a toning down somewhat of his
prior statements. In April, he was quoted by the Nikkei
newspaper as saying that finding stable shareholders was an
important issue for the company and that he wanted major
Japanese companies as well as overseas partners to hold JAL
stock.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that
Japanese business partners are wary of investing in JAL again
after many were wiped out in the bankruptcy, which rendered
shares worthless and required banks to forgive debt.
JAL also plans to tap Australia's Qantas Airways,
British Airways owner IAG and other members of the
Oneworld alliance as investors to help stabilise its shareholder
base and advance its strategy of boosting overseas routes,
sources have said.
JAL has emerged from bankruptcy as the most profitable
airline in the world, thanks mainly to a massive restructuring
that cut about a third of its workforce but also the lower
interest burden stemming from debt waivers and a smaller
depreciation costs from a write-down of its fleet.
JAL is also benefiting from a roughly $4.5 billion tax
credit tied to its corporate reorganisation that means it is
unlikely to pay any corporate tax for the next several years.
On Thursday, it reported a more than doubling of net income
to 26.9 billion yen ($343.81 million) on sales of 286.7 billion
yen, up 12.5 percent. That builds on a strong showing in the
full year ended in March when it booked an industry-leading
operating profit of 205 billion yen.
The ETIC is expected to sell its entire stake in the IPO for
600 billion to 700 billion yen, earning a handsome profit on the
350 billion yen in taxpayer-backed funds it injected after the
carrier's bankruptcy in 2010.