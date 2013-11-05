Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's government on Tuesday said it was sticking to a handout of new landing rights at Tokyo's Haneda airport that Japan Airlines complained was unfair because it gave local rival ANA Holdings twice as many of the lucrative slots.
Japan's aviation regulators responded to a request from JAL for a review of the allocation submitted a month ago, sticking to its decision to give JAL five new slots compared with 11 for ANA.
"It's water under the bridge," Shigenori Hiraoka, Director of aviation industries at Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau, told Reuters. The bureau has never revised slot allocations, he said.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
* Announces the resignation of Adedotun Sulaiman as chairman of the board of the Co
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.