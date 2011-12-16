Dec 17 Japan Airlines Co (JAL) would likely pay back this month 185 billion yen ($2.38 billion) of its 220 billion yen bank loans maturing in January 2013, the Nikkei reported.

The airline may even repay the remaining 35 billion yen or so by spring, the paper said.

Earnings at JAL, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January last year, have improved dramatically and the airline will use its growing financial leeway to pay down debt and lighten its interest burden ahead of a relisting targeted for fall 2012, the business paper said.

For the full-year ending next March, JAL has nearly doubled its previous guidance, the newspaper reported.

In March, JAL completed payment of 400 billion yen in rehabilitation obligations and finished its court-administered restructuring, but borrowed about 250 billion yen from 11 domestic banks such as the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) , the Nikkei said.

The DBJ has served as JAL's main lender during its rehabilitation, the newspaper said.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc, a unit of Mizuho Corporate Bank; and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, a part of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, are expected to take over that role after the loans are repaid, the daily said.

JAL, however, may decide to maintain an outstanding loan balance of several tens of billions of yen or so past next spring, as it continues to tap megabank know-how in foreign exchange operations and fuel-related transactions, the Nikkei said.