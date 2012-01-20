RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
TOKYO Jan 20 Merrill Lynch Japan Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities have been chosen as underwriters for the overseas portion of the planned initial public offering of Japan Airlines, the state-backed fund overseeing the carrier's restructuring said on Friday.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.