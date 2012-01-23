(Follows alerts)
Jan 24 Japan Airlines Co.
plans to approach trading companies, lenders and others for
purchase of its stock as it prepares to relist, the Nikkei said.
But the shares may be a hard sell, especially since many
companies incurred losses on their past JAL shareholdings in the
run-up to the airline's January 2010 bankruptcy protection
filing, the daily said.
JAL has rebuilt under the government-backed Enterprise
Turnaround Initiative Corp. of Japan, which supplied 350 billion
yen ($4.54 billion) to the carrier and now holds a 96.5 percent
interest, Nikkei said.
The airline aims to file for approval to relist in July and
a stock offering is expected in September, the business daily
said.
JAL wants stable shareholders to account for 20 percent of
the investor base and may ask 20-30 firms for their cooperation,
the daily said.
Airline executives will approach officials at trading houses
Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., Sumitomo Corp.
, Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp. and
Sojitz Corp., the Nikkei reported.
JAL will also talk to major lenders Mizuho Corporate Bank
, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, and
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the paper said.
However, bank executives were apparently reluctant to take
on JAL stock, the daily said.
($1 = 77.0100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)