A Japan Airlines aircraft takes off at Haneda international airport in Tokyo September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO Japan Airlines Co plans to list its shares in an initial public offering that could raise as much as 1 trillion yen, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

A JAL spokesman declined to comment. A government-backed turnaround body hired Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T) in July as advisers on plans to re-list shares in the carrier, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2010.

The IPO could take place as early as September, Bloomberg said.

