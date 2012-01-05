* JAL will seek to raise at least $6.5 bln in IPO - source
* JAL emerged from bankruptcy last March after restructuring
* State-backed body had pledged to sell 350 bln yen stake
this year
TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan Airlines plans to raise
more than 500 billion yen ($6.5 billion) ahead of re-listing its
shares as early as September, a source with knowledge of the
matter said, marking a sharp turnaround for the carrier
following its bankruptcy in 2010.
A government-backed fund overseeing the airline's
restructuring has said it would aim to recoup its 350 billion
yen investment through a public offering by January 2013, three
years after it went under with 2.3 trillion yen in debts.
The public offering is expected to rank as Japan's largest
since Dai-Ichi Life Insurance raised 1 trillion yen in
2010, and will likely be carried out against a backdrop of tough
industry competition and sluggish economic growth.
The state-backed fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative
Corp of Japan (ETIC), is looking at a September to December
window to re-list the stock in Tokyo, according to the source,
who was not authorised to speak publicly about the deal.
"The valuation will be influenced a lot on the level of
global stock prices, and right now it's very unclear how stock
markets will perform over the next 6 months or so," the source
said, adding that 500 billion yen was seen as a minimum target
for the offering to get a decent return on taxpayer funds.
Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc
were selected by the ETIC as global coordinators for
the public offering in August, a Japan Airlines spokesman said.
He declined to comment on the potential size of the share sale.
The carrier emerged from bankruptcy last March after
slashing 16,000 jobs, cutting pension benefits and paring its
international and domestic routes, and logged a record operating
profit of 188.4 billion yen for the 2010 financial year.
Japan Airlines' recovery has been built almost entirely on
cost-cutting and comes in the face of high fuel prices and a
sluggish global economy, which has crimped travel demand.
Those tough conditions drove American Airlines to file for
bankruptcy protection in November, highlighting just how quickly
an airline's fortunes can change.
American had offered to invest in Japan Airlines, its
partner in the Oneworld Alliance, when the Japanese carrier was
heading into bankruptcy in late 2009.