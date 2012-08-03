* JAL estimates IPO at 663 bln yen, ranks 2nd globally in
2012
* Final IPO price to be set on Sept. 10 after book-building
* IPO will roughly double investment of state-backed fund
* JAL emerged from bankruptcy as world's most profitable
airline
(Updates with details, background)
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan Airlines said on Friday it
expected to raise about $8.5 billion in an initial public
offering next month, nearly doubling the investment of a
state-backed fund that injected capital into the carrier
following its bankruptcy in 2010.
The IPO is set to be the world's second-largest this year
after the $16 billion offering of social networking pioneer
Facebook.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday gave the green light for
a relisting of Japan Airlines' (JAL) stock on Sept. 19, less
than three years after the former national flag carrier
collapsed under the weight of a bloated cost base and $25
billion in debt.
In a regulatory filing, the airline gave an estimated price
per share of 3,790 yen. That would value the stake held by the
state-backed fund, which is planning to sell all of its shares
in the IPO, at 663 billion yen ($8.5 billion).
That estimate is in line with expectations. Sources with
knowledge of the matter had told Reuters that the Enterprise
Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan (ETIC) was eyeing an
IPO of 600 billion to 700 billion yen. The fund injected 350
billion yen of taxpayer-backed funds into the carrier in 2010.
JAL said that it would decide on the final IPO price on
Sept. 10 after gauging investor demand during a one-week
book-building period. Three-fourths of the shares will be placed
with Japanese investors and the remainder overseas.
JAL has emerged from bankruptcy as the most profitable
airline in the world, after a massive restructuring that
eliminated about a third of its workforce, scrapped unprofitable
routes and slashed pensions.
The airline has also taken advantage of a lower interest
burden stemming from debt waivers, a drop in depreciation costs
from a write-down of its fleet, and a $4.5 billion tax credit
that means it is unlikely to pay corporate tax for several
years.
On Thursday, Japan Airlines reported a more than doubling of
net income to 26.9 billion yen for the April-June on sales of
286.7 billion yen, up 12.5 percent. That builds on a strong
showing in the full year ended in March when it booked an
industry-leading operating profit of 205 billion yen.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)