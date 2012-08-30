TOKYO Aug 30 Japan Airlines said on Thursday it
would raise up to 663 billion yen ($8.4 billion) in its initial
public offering after setting the indicative price range for
what will rank as the world's second-largest IPO this year after
Facebook Inc.
The airline, which is scheduled to relist its shares on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, said the price would be set
between 3,500 yen and 3,790 yen after sounding out investors
during a one-week book-building process that starts on Friday.
The top end of the range is equal to the preliminary
reference price of 3,790 yen disclosed when Japan Airlines
officially announced on Aug. 3 that it would relist its stock,
highlighting its strong recovery less than three years after it
tumbled into bankruptcy with $25 billion in debt.
($1 = 78.7400 Japanese yen)
