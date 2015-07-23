NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Jamaica has named Bank of America
and Citigroup as leads on a two-part dollar bond issue,
according to a SEC filing.
The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B-, filed an up to US$3bn
shelf earlier this week, heightening expectations that it would
issue bonds soon to retire an equivalent amount of PetroCaribe
debt owed to Venezuela.
The government is expected to buy back the approximately
US$3bn in debt at a steep discount - at somewhere between
US$1bn-US$1.5bn - to make the transaction economical.
The borrower recently wrapped up investor meetings with
Citigroup.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by
Natalie Harrison)