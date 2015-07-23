BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 102.3 million dirhams versus 86.1 million dirhams year ago
By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Jamaica has named Bank of America and Citigroup as leads on a two-part dollar bond issue, according to a SEC filing.
The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B-, filed an up to US$3bn shelf earlier this week, heightening expectations that it would issue bonds soon to retire an equivalent amount of PetroCaribe debt owed to Venezuela.
The government is expected to buy back the approximately US$3bn in debt at a steep discount - at somewhere between US$1bn-US$1.5bn - to make the transaction economical.
The borrower recently wrapped up investor meetings with Citigroup. (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 72.31 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)