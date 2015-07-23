NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Jamaica came to market on Thursday
with an attractively priced two-tranche bond sale, looking to
raise at least US$1.5bn to retire debt owed to Venezuela and
improve its credit metrics.
The offering, which consists of 2028 and 2045 bonds, is
geared to sell, with leads Bank of America and Citigroup setting
price talk of high 6%-7% and 8.25% area, respectively.
The deal is likely to ease the sovereign's amortization
schedule, which is already particularly heavy in 2025.
But the question is whether the pricing makes sense, as
Jamaica (Caa2/B/B-) will use proceeds to buy back some US$3bn in
PetroCaribe debt owed to Venezuela at a steep discount of
US$1.5bn.
"Based on the initial price thoughts the deal is very
cheaply priced," said a banker away from the trade.
The new 30-year is coming some 150bp wide of the Caribbean
nation's longest outstanding bond - an 8% 2039 that is being
quoted with a mid-market yield of around 6.75%.
The 2028s are likewise offering a decent pick-up to the
outstanding 7.625% 2025s, which have been trading at a
mid-market yield of around 5.875%.
"It is hard to imagine that this is net present
value-positive," one investor told IFR.
"They are raising long-term money at 8.25% and retiring
PetroCaribe debt with an approximately 2% coupon. I have to
believe they are going to err on the side of issuing more of the
(cheaper) 2028."
The government earlier this month signed a letter of intent
with Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA to buy US$1.5bn of
notes from the PetroCaribe Development Fund.
Debt to GDP would have dropped from 136.7% to 126.3% for
fiscal year 2014-2015 if the debt had been retired earlier this
year, according to the investor presentation.
Thursday's offering is expected to attract decent demand
from international accounts, allowing leads to tighten pricing
from initial talk.
"(International) investors are underweight Jamaica and it
has been one of the best performing counties in the EMBIG index
over the last few months," the investor said.
Jamaica has mandated Bank of America and Citigroup as leads
on the deal, which is expected to launch and price later today.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc
Carnegie)