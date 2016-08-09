BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - The Government of Jamaica on Tuesday announced plans to issue a new long-dated bond as part of a tender offer for its outstanding 2017 and 2019 bonds.
The sovereign is offering to buy back the 10.625% 2017 bond at a price of 108.00 and the 8% 2019 at 110.50.
The tender will expire on August 11, with Citigroup and Merrill Lynch acting as dealer managers. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.