NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - The Government of Jamaica on Tuesday announced plans to issue a new long-dated bond as part of a tender offer for its outstanding 2017 and 2019 bonds.

The sovereign is offering to buy back the 10.625% 2017 bond at a price of 108.00 and the 8% 2019 at 110.50.

The tender will expire on August 11, with Citigroup and Merrill Lynch acting as dealer managers. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)