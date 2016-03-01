KINGSTON, March 1 A final vote count showed
Jamaica's opposition won last week's general election with a one
seat margin, electoral authorities said on Tuesday, ending days
of uncertainty over the outcome of the close race fought in the
shadow of a tough austerity plan.
The electoral commission said the Jamaican Labour Party won
32 of 63 seats, just enough to end Prime Minister Portia
Simpson-Miller's bid for a second term and clearing the way for
JLP leader Andrew Holness to be sworn in as the heavily indebted
nation's next prime minister, as soon as Thursday.
The JLP won on promises of tax cuts and job creation, but is
set to take the reins of a nation saddled with a debt to GDP
ratio of around 125 percent, high unemployment and a sluggish
economy.
The ruling People's National Party (PNP), which lost some
seats by just a handful of votes, had been credited with
improving the island's economic prospects under a strict IMF
approved austerity program that included severe spending cuts.
Critics have argued that the JLP's promised tax cuts will
not be possible under its IMF obligations, but the party said on
Monday that is will respect the program.
The top three global ratings agencies, all of which have
upgraded Jamaica's sovereign debt in recent months in
recognition of its adherence to stringent fiscal targets, also
predicted the JLP would not deviate much from the agreement with
the IMF.
"There is a pretty broad consensus around the need to reduce
government debt, and the IMF program is an anchor for that,"
said Charles Seville, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, North
America Sovereign Ratings.
S&P and Moody's expressed similar sentiments.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
David Gregorio)