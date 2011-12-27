Dec 27 Jamaica holds general elections on Thursday with the ruling Jamaica Labour Party battling to retain power in the Caribbean country.

Jamaica is one of the region's leading economies and a major Caribbean tourist destination.

The following are key facts about Jamaica:

* A former British colony, Jamaica won independence in 1962. It is the third largest Caribbean island after Cuba and the island of Hispaniola made up of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Jamaica's population is 2.8 million.

* The Jamaican economy is largely dependent on tourism, remittances and the bauxite sector. The country is one of the world's most indebted countries with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 120 percent. The national debt has grown by 66 percent over the last four years.

* During the 1800s, Jamaica was one of the world's leading sugar producers. Sugar's role in the economy has since significantly diminished, but the industry remains one of the largest employers in Jamaica.

* Jamaican politics has largely been dominated by two parties, the Jamaica Labour Party and the People's National Party. Politics in the country have been marked by what is known as "garrison politics", a system in which politicians forge populist alliances with gang leaders and drug lords who deliver votes in exchange for impunity. Previous elections have been marred by violence but the run-up to this week's vote has been peaceful.

* Ian Fleming, the British author, wrote 13 of his James Bond novels while living in Jamaica. Last year, the government renamed a new international airport on the country's north coast after him.